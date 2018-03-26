Emre Can wants massive new contract to stay at Liverpool

Bengaluru, March 26: Liverpool will need to smash the £200,000-a-week barrier to keep Emre Can from leaving Anfield in the summer as per reports in England.
The Germany midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, has attracted interest from Juventus and Manchester City. The 24-year-old midfield general will command massive wages as he moves without a transfer fee at the end of his deal.
Pep Guardiola worked with Can at Bayern Munich but the midfielder eventually moved to Bayer Leverkusen to get regular first-team football.
Can has since established himself in the Premier League and will be a bargain for Champions League clubs after four seasons at Anfield. And an impressive World Cup with the reigning champions in Russia will drive up his value even more, guaranteeing him a hefty signing-on fee at his next club.
Earlier this week, Can admitted that he would be interested in playing in Spain, France or Germany.
Can told Suddeutsche Zeitung: “I have the self-confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season.
“I’m doing great in England. The Spanish league is also attractive. The same applies to Germany, where tactics are concerned, and the Italian club football, which has recently caught up.
“Incidentally, the same applies to France, this league has now established itself as one of the best in Europe.
“Therefore, I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from the summer.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to hand their star forward Mohamed Salah a new deal worth £200,000-a-week to keep him out of Real Madrid's hands after the scintillating goalscoring season the Egyptian has had.
