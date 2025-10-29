Spalletti Believes Any Coach Would Be Fortunate To Lead Juventus Amid Ongoing Rumours

Football England Defeats Australia 3-0, But Agyemang Injury Overshadows Victory In a dominant performance, England triumphed 3-0 against Australia in a friendly match. However, Michelle Agyemang's knee injury overshadowed the victory, raising concerns for the Lionesses. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Michelle Agyemang's knee injury overshadowed England's 3-0 victory over Australia, who played with 10 players. The young forward was stretchered off in the second half, visibly distressed. Aggie Beever-Jones also left the field limping, adding to England's concerns. Despite these setbacks, England secured their first win since the Euros, having lost to Brazil earlier.

Alanna Kennedy's red card for fouling Alessia Russo changed the game's dynamics. Kennedy's error led to a free-kick from which Aggie Beever-Jones scored the opener. Lucy Bronze celebrated her 34th birthday by scoring England's second goal. The team maintained control until Agyemang's unfortunate exit.

England continued to press forward even after Beever-Jones couldn't continue, leaving them with 10 players as well. In stoppage time, Katrina Gorry fouled Missy Kearns, leading to a VAR-reviewed penalty. Georgia Stanway converted it, sealing England's third goal of the match.

Sarina Wiegman aimed for a strong performance following their loss to Brazil. However, she might have preferred a more challenging test than what unfolded against Australia. Before Kennedy's dismissal, England had already dominated with 2.7 expected goals compared to Australia's 0.12.

The Lionesses attempted 29 shots during the match, setting a record against Australia since Opta began tracking in 2016. This surpassed Norway's previous record of 27 shots during the 2019 Women's World Cup—a game where Kennedy was also sent off.

Lucy Bronze has been prolific this year, scoring five goals for England in 2025—her highest tally in a single calendar year for the national team.

The match ended with both teams down to ten players due to injuries and substitutions used up. Despite this, England managed to maintain their attacking momentum and secure a convincing win.