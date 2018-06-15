Football

England can win the World Cup - Mourinho

Posted By:
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

London, June 15: Jose Mourinho has backed England for World Cup glory, claiming Gareth Southgate's young squad has enough top-level experience to be a success on the biggest stage. Southgate has taken a relatively inexperienced group of players to Russia compared to previous tournaments, with Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere among the big names left out.

England face Tunisia in their opening game on Monday, with Panama and star-studded Belgium their other opponents in Group G.

But Mourinho, whose Manchester United players Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford are all in the squad, feels England have the talent to go all the way.

"I think they can have good squads, but good squads don't always make good teams. And sometimes not so special squads in theory can make better teams," he added.

"But I don't expect a big surprise. I think the top teams in South America and the top teams in Europe will be the ones fighting for the title."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
