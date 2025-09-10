Football England Triumphs Over Serbia With A Dominant 5-0 Victory In World Cup Qualifying Match In a commanding performance, England defeated Serbia 5-0 in their World Cup qualifying match. Harry Kane and teammates showcased their strength, maintaining an impressive clean sheet streak. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 14:52 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's national football team delivered a dominant performance, defeating Serbia 5-0 in their World Cup qualifying match. Harry Kane praised his teammates for making Serbia appear ordinary. Kane opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, followed by Noni Madueke's quick second goal. Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, and Marcus Rashford added to the tally, securing a comprehensive victory.

The match saw England extend their streak of clean sheets to seven consecutive competitive games, equalling their longest run under Sir Bobby Robson from October 1988 to October 1989. This impressive display marked Thomas Tuchel's fifth consecutive competitive win as England manager, joining the ranks of Fabio Capello, Ron Greenwood, and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Before this encounter, Serbia had been formidable at home, losing only once in their last 28 qualifiers. However, England dominated with an expected goals (xG) total of 4.22 from 24 shots compared to Serbia's mere 0.08 from three attempts. The Three Lions' performance was a testament to their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Serbia faced additional challenges when captain Nikola Milenkovic was sent off in the 72nd minute. Despite this setback for Serbia, England maintained control throughout the match. The victory placed England seven points ahead of Albania at the top of Group K.

Harry Kane expressed satisfaction with the team's aggressive playstyle and high energy levels. "I spoke a lot yesterday about how we wanted to play being on the front foot and being aggressive," Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We scored five and made it look comfortable." He acknowledged that while previous performances were good, this match showcased their true potential.

Tuchel anticipated that playing in Belgrade would challenge his squad but believed it would also bring out their best qualities. His prediction proved accurate as England delivered a commanding performance that left Serbia struggling to compete effectively.

Looking Ahead

England aims to continue their perfect qualifying record with an upcoming away game against Latvia on October 14. Before that fixture, they will face Wales in a friendly match five days earlier. The team hopes to maintain momentum and build on their recent success as they progress through the qualifiers.

The recent camp has been positive for England's squad morale and performance levels. Kane noted that despite not always reaching top form previously, they are now well-positioned for future challenges. The team remains focused on sustaining high standards as they move forward in their campaign.