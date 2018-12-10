Football

England defender Gomez signs new Liverpool deal

By
Joe Gomez
Liverpool have announced England international Joe Gomez has signed a new contract extension with the club.

The 21-year-old has steadily established himself at Anfield since arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

He made his England debut in 2017 but was denied the opportunity to represent his country at this year's World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery.

Indeed, injuries have been a worrying theme of his early career and Gomez is again sidelined having suffered a lower-leg fracture in last week's win over Burnley.

However, Gomez was delighted to extend his stay on Merseyside, with reports indicating he has agreed a six-year term.

"Signing this new deal means the world to me," he told the club's official website.

"I've been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

"I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue."

Jurgen Klopp's side, who face a crunch Champions League clash against Napoli on Tuesday, have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign.

The Reds sit top of the table after emerging unbeaten from the first 16 matches to lead reigning champions Manchester City by one point.

Having been thwarted in their bid for European glory at the final hurdle by Real Madrid in May, Gomez believes the future is bright for the club.

"All the signs show where the club is heading, where our team is heading,” he said.

"We got so close last year in the European competition, and in the league this year we've shown such good character in the start to the season so far.

" our best start ever as club, so that shows if there is ever a time to have belief in the club and where we're going, it is now."

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
