Football England Football Faces Double Injury Blow With Grace Clinton And Katie Reid Withdrawals Ahead Of Friendlies England's football team suffers a setback as Grace Clinton and Katie Reid withdraw from the squad due to injuries. Their absence affects the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's national team faces a setback as Grace Clinton and Katie Reid have withdrawn due to injuries. Clinton, despite being named in the squad, missed Manchester City’s recent game against Liverpool. She has scored once in three matches since joining City from Manchester United, marking her debut with a goal against West Ham. Reid was set for her first Lionesses appearance but will remain at her club for recovery.

In light of these changes, England has called up Gemma Fisk to join the squad at St. George's Park. The Liverpool captain had been previously selected for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup but did not play. This call-up offers her a chance to make her debut with the national team.

England is preparing for friendlies against Brazil and Australia. The match against Brazil is scheduled for October 25 at the Etihad Stadium. Following that, they will face Australia at Pride Park on October 28. These games are part of their preparation for future competitions.

The team is already missing key players due to injuries. Euro 2025 winners Laren James, Leah Williamson, and Lauren Hemp are unavailable for the October camp. Their absence adds to the challenges faced by coach Sarina Wiegman in assembling a competitive squad.

The inclusion of Gemma Fisk provides an opportunity for fresh talent to shine on the international stage. Her leadership as Liverpool's captain could be invaluable during these friendlies. England aims to test new strategies and build team cohesion despite the injury setbacks.

These developments highlight the dynamic nature of international football, where teams must adapt quickly to changes. The upcoming matches will test England's depth and resilience as they continue their preparations under Sarina Wiegman's guidance.