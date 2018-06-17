Football

England head into Tunisia clash at full strength

England manager Gareth Southgate
Volgograd, June 17: All 23 members of England's World Cup squad trained on Sunday (June 17) in Repino, giving manager Gareth Southgate a clean bill of health for their World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Marcus Rashford was again present having missed sessions earlier in the week due to a knee complaint but the Manchester United forward is unlikely to start the Group G clash in Volgograd.

Raheem Sterling is expected to play behind captain and striker Harry Kane, with Harry Maguire and Ashley Young reportedly winning the nod from Southgate to start at left centre-back and left wing-back respectively.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Manchester City attacker Sterling are set to be the only members of the England XI with previous World Cup experience.

Probable England XI: Jordan Pickford (Everton); Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City); Jordan Henderson (Liverpool); Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
