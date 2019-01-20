England legend Ashley Cole to reunite with former teammate Frank Lampard at Derby

London, Jan 20: Former Chelsea and Engish defender Ashley Cole has penned down a six months' short deal to join Championship side Derby County and help old friend Frank Lampard in the push for promotion from the Championship.
The 38-year-old left-back was released by LA Galaxy at the end of their 2018 season after they decided not to extend his deal which included a pay-rise.
The retired English free agent since then was said to be keen to return to England again and it is Lampard who has now persuaded his old friend to finally make his return to English football.
Cole has not played for an English club since leaving Chelsea in May 2014 when he and Lampard were team-mates but has certainly kept himself in top condition. He will now earn a £15,000-per-week deal with Derby and mostly would be a sporadic player in the squad however his experience could prove crucial in Derby's ambitious return to the top flight after a decade-long absence.
Lampard and Cole together in their playing days shared a spectacular bond winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, League Cup and four FA Cups and they would now hope to emulate the same in a different situation.
Lampard following Derby's 2-1 win against Reading yesterday are currently sixth in the table and has already hinted of a move.
The Derby manager said: “He would bring quality and experience. I speak to Ash all the time. He’s a great lad and I know he’s fit, fresh and wanting to continue to play.
“I know the influence he would have but it has to be right for all parties. In my opinion, he’s the greatest left-back of a generation.
“Of course, his age is an obvious thing but it’s not a problem for me. I think it’s pretty clear that we’re interested in Ashley – but nothing is done yet.”
Cole is arguably one of the greatest left-backs of all time who started his career with Arsenal in 1999 and won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, while he was also a key member of Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles’ team in the 2003-04 campaign.
He later completed a controversial move to Chelsea in 2006 however also enjoyed further success in the rival jersey as well, winning all the possible trophies.
He left England in 2014 joining Italian side AS Roma before joining LA Galaxy in 2016.