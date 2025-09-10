Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Football England Sets New Performance Standard With Dominant 5-0 Win Against Serbia Following a commanding 5-0 victory over Serbia, Thomas Tuchel emphasised England's performance standard for future matches. Key players like Noni Madueke and Ezri Konsa scored their first international goals, showcasing teamwork and intensity. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4:30 [IST]

England's commanding 5-0 victory over Serbia has set a new benchmark for their World Cup qualification journey. Thomas Tuchel praised the team's performance, highlighting the debut goals from Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi. Harry Kane added his 74th international goal, while Marcus Rashford scored a penalty. Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for a rough tackle on Kane, marking Serbia's worst competitive home defeat.

The match against Serbia was notable as it was only the third time since 1966 that three England players scored their first international goals in one game. This feat was previously achieved in October 2020 against Wales and November 2024 against the Republic of Ireland. England's attacking prowess was evident with 24 shots compared to their previous game against Andorra, where they managed only 11.

Tuchel emphasised the importance of maintaining this high standard when England resumes their campaign in October. He told ITV Sport: "I'm more than happy for the team and the staff. We had an excellent week from start to finish." He highlighted the team's intensity and teamwork, which limited Serbia to no shots on target.

Elliot Anderson shone in midfield alongside Declan Rice, continuing his impressive form from the Andorra match. Over these two games, Anderson led in several categories: successful passes (182), final third passes (66), forward passes (48), possession won (23), duels won (14), aerial duels won (seven), and tackles (five). Rice praised Anderson: "He made it look so easy."

Tuchel noted that England learned valuable lessons from their earlier camps. The team underwent three weeks of training together, equating to half a pre-season. This preparation allowed them to refine their roles and structure, leading to improved performances.

Team Dynamics

After a mixed start with two initial camps, England began anew with clarity in player roles and structure. Tuchel credited the players for executing their responsibilities excellently: "Credit goes to them; they did amazingly." This approach has set a high standard for future performances.

The victory over Serbia not only brought England closer to World Cup qualification but also showcased their potential when playing at full strength. The team's ability to adapt and improve bodes well for upcoming challenges as they aim to maintain this momentum in future matches.