Football
England Under-19s versus Scotland Under-19s abandoned due to COVID-19 concerns

By Joe Wright

London, October 8: A friendly match between the England and Scotland Under-19 sides was abandoned on Thursday (October 8) following a coronavirus concern.

An unnamed member of one of the teams' backroom staff reportedly returned a positive test for COVID-19.

The Football Association confirmed the game was halted in the first half "in line with COVID-19 protocol", with the teams then returning to their dressing rooms at St George's Park.

England were leading 3-1 at the time.

The senior England side face Wales in a friendly at Wembley later on Thursday, with Scotland taking on Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
