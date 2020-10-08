England Under-19s versus Scotland Under-19s abandoned due to COVID-19 concerns

London, October 8: A friendly match between the England and Scotland Under-19 sides was abandoned on Thursday (October 8) following a coronavirus concern.
An unnamed member of one of the teams' backroom staff reportedly returned a positive test for COVID-19.
The Football Association confirmed the game was halted in the first half "in line with COVID-19 protocol", with the teams then returning to their dressing rooms at St George's Park.
England were leading 3-1 at the time.
The senior England side face Wales in a friendly at Wembley later on Thursday, with Scotland taking on Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.