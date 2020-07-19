Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Eric Bailly leaves Man Utd's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in neck brace

By Peter Hanson

London, July 19: Eric Bailly was taken away from Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in a neck brace after sustaining a head injury in a collision with team-mate Harry Maguire.

The centre-back had shortly before received treatment after clashing heads with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma at Wembley.

Bailly was then caught by Maguire, who received a cut himself in the clash, and was taken to the side of the pitch for treatment.

The Ivory Coast international received medical attention before being wheeled away on a stretcher after a lengthy delay in proceedings prior to half-time.

In the 11th-minute of first-half stoppage time, Olivier Giroud put Chelsea 1-0 up.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: NAP 1 - 1 UDI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue