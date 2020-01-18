Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man Utd trigger two-year extension in Bailly's contract

By Patric Ridge
Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly is set to remain at Manchester United until 2022 after the club extended his deal.

London, January 18: Manchester United have triggered an extension clause in Eric Bailly's contract to keep the defender at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Bailly, who signed for United from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported £30million fee, has made 50 Premier League appearances across three-and-a-half injury-hit campaigns.

The centre-back is yet to appear at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season due to a knee injury, though he is nearing a comeback after featuring for United's Under-23s on January 10.

Omnisport now understands United have taken up the option to extend the 25-year-old's deal, which had been set to expire at the end of the campaign.

While Bailly will be staying put, United have allowed Ashley Young – who has been replaced by Harry Maguire as the Red Devils' captain – to leave the club for Serie A title-challengers Inter.

Sporting CP playmaker and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

More ERIC BAILLY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEG 0 - 3 GTF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue