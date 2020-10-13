Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Choupo-Moting turned down new PSG contract to sign for Bayern

By Guy Atkinson
Eric Maxim Choupo Moting
New Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting only had eyes for the Bundesliga giants once he knew of their interest.

Munich, October 13: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has revealed he turned down a new contract from Paris Saint-Germain before joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga and Champions League holders last week after his two-season stay in Paris came to an end.

Choupo-Moting scored nine goals for the French giants, including a stoppage-time winner in the Champions League quarterfinal clash with Atalanta in August.

He subsequently came off the bench in the defeat to Bayern in the final.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Choupo-Moting revealed: "After it ended with PSG they wanted me to stay. However, I did not accept and I am very happy to be here now.

"There have been other offers which have been very interesting. When I heard from Bayern I was not shocked but it was certainly an honour since they are a big club and the current European champions."

Choupo-Moting, who has previously played in the Bundesliga for Hamburg, Nurnberg, Mainz and Schalke, says he watched Bayern's superb treble-winning campaign last term admiringly and tipped them for Champions League glory despite his own side still being in the competition.

"I am confident enough to believe I can help Bayern win many titles again," he added. "Who knows, maybe another treble?

"It was an amazing feeling to face Bayern in the final. I'll be honest, I spoke to the guys before the quarter-final and told them that Bayern were my favorites to win the title. I told that to Neymar, amongst others.

"Many had Barcelona or other teams on their mind, but I still follow the Bundesliga closely and the previous six months had been impressive from Bayern. That makes me even happier to be here now."

More ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO MOTING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Finch lavishes praise on De Villiers
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More