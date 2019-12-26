Erling Haaland may snub Manchester United for Juventus

Kolkata, December 26: If reports in Italy are to be believed, Manchester United are set to lose out to Italian Serie A giants Juventus for the signing of one of Europe's most talented wonderkids -- Erling Haaland.
The 19-year-old striker is having a sensational season for Austrian giants Red Bell Salzburg and has attracted a lot of interest from clubs across Europe including United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig but it seems that Juventus are in pole position to sign the youngster.
For some weeks now, it was thought than Haaland will move to United in January or in the next summer transfer window. The Red Devils are long-term suitors of the Norwegian and Ole Gunnar Solskjær knows the player well enough from his Molde days. And, it seemed that Haaland's move to Old Trafford was a matter of when not if.
Juventus are miles ahead of United right now in terms of quality and stature. The Red Devils are certainly one of the biggest brands in world football, but in the last few years, their stock has fallen a lot. They are not even in the UEFA Champions League and it seems that they will miss out on premier European tournament qualification yet again this season.
Juventus are champions of Italy for eight consecutive years now although they are facing a strong competition for the title from Inter this season.
Serie A Points Table | Fixtures
In Europe also, Juventus are a force to be reckoned with even though they have not tasted European glory off late. But still Juventus is certainly a more lucrative option when compared to United at the moment.
At United, Haaland probably would walk into the starting XI in the number nine role ahead of inconsistent Anthony Martial but a player, especially a young one, should never consider only about short-term. It's the long-term that should be always considered and Haaland is doing the right thing here.
Gonzalo Higuain is already 32 years of age and even though he is a Maurizio Sarri favourite, the Argentinian does not seem to have a long left at the top level. He has played on a regular basis this season and has just six goals and as many assists in 22 games which is not really impressive. Haaland has played the same number of games but has been far more productive although at a lesser league. But, 28 goals and seven assists in 22 games is really impressive figure at any level.
Juventus have only one proper centre-forward in Higuain and Haaland would be a welcome addition to the squad. He could even replace him in the starting XI really soon considering how special he is as a player. And, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic etc can bring the best out of the promising striker.