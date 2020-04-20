Football
Esports: Sterling, Arnold in fray for ePremier League

By
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is one of the star attractions of ePremier League

Bengaluru, April 20: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold oare some of the big names who have signed up to represent their clubs in the ePremier League Invitational tournament next week to generate funds for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The inaugural edition of the knockout tournament will see players test their FIFA 20 video game skills against each other between April 20-25 from the comfort of their homes.

Among the players who have confirmed their participation are Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

"The league, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.

"We're also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we're excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League tournament."

The prize fund will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative created by league players to help the NHS.

Coronavirus in sport: Premier League launch charity fund

Fans can watch the action on the Premier League website and app as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. The semifinals and final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

"We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I'm looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion," Masters added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
