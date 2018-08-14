Eto'o signs for Qatar SC on free transfer

Bengaluru/Doha, August 14: Qatar Stars League (QSL) will have more star power as former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has joined Qatar Sports Club on a free transfer, just days after he ended a brief stay at Turkish side Konyaspor.
In QSL, the four-time African player of the year will join former colleagues including ex-Barcelona team-mate Xavi Hernandez, who plays for Al Sadd, and Wesley Sneijder who was at Inter with Eto'o.
The former Cameroon international was released by Konyaspor at the end of last season and the QSL outfit has now become the 13th club of his decorated career, which included stints with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton.
Qatar SC announced the signing on their official Twitter page , although contract details were not disclosed.
Last week, the 37-year-old told Radio France he was in discussions with "certain French clubs".
In 2009, Eto'o won the Champions League with Barcelona playing alongside Xavi.
A year later he won the same trophy with Inter in the same team as Sneijder, who now plays for Al Gharafa.
The signing is a coup for Qatar Sports Club, who finished in mid-table last season and currently have little hope of winning any domestic titles.
After two games of the new QSL season, Qatar SC lie fifth following a win and a defeat and are back in action against Al Sailiya on Friday.
Eto'o had said earlier that Ligue 1 clubs had contacted him after he announced he was leaving Turkey last week.
The 37-year-old is now in the twilight of a fabulous career.
He enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, before helping Jose Mourinho's Inter team to win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy.
He then had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.
Eto'o also scored 56 times for his country in 118 appearances and won two African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.
