Euro 2020: Belgium vs Italy Stats Preview: Battle royale on the cards

Bengaluru, July 1: Belgium takes on Italy in one of the most anticipated quarterfinal clashes of the Euro 2020 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The match kicks off on Saturday (July 3) 12.30am IST and Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
This will be the fifth meeting between Belgium and Italy at a major tournament -- all four previous meetings came in the group stages, in the 1954 World Cup and European Championship in 1980, 2000 and 2016.
Italy avoided defeat in all four matches, winning three and drawing one.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a more statistical preview of the match.
• Against no side have Belgium played more games at major tournaments without winning than Italy (4, level with France and Germany).
• Italy have faced more often at the same tournaments without losing are Germany (9) and Austria (5).
• Italy have reached the quarterfinal of the European Championship for a fourth consecutive tournament.
• Each of those previous three appearances at this stage have been decided by a penalty shootout, with the Italians eliminated by Spain in 2008 and Germany in 2016 while progressing past England in 2012.
• Belgium have won seven of their last eight matches at the European Championships - the exception in this run was at this stage in 2016, when they lost 1-3 to Wales.
• Italy have won all four of their matches at EURO 2020; they have never won five consecutive games at the European Championships.
• Since Roberto Martínez's first game in charge of Belgium in September 2016, they have won more games (47) and scored more goals (175) than any other European nation in all competitions.
•Both Martínez and Italy's Roberto Mancini have won their first four matches at the EUROs, with only Michel Hidalgo winning his first five in European Championships history.
• Thorgan Hazard has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven starts for Belgium (four goals, two assists) and has scored in his last two EUROs appearances.
• The only Belgian player to score in three consecutive major tournament appearances was Marc Wilmots at the 2002 World Cup.
• Matteo Pessina has scored in Italy's last two matches at EURO 2020; no player has ever scored in three consecutive European Championship appearances for Italy.