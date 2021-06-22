Euro 2020: Croatia vs Scotland Stats Preview; It's a battle of equals

Bengaluru, June 22: Croatia take on Scotland in their last Group D encounter of Euro 2020 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
The match kicks off on Wednesday (June 23), 12.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels with live streaming available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.
With stats provided by OPTA, myKhel.com looks into some of the past battles as well as what is up for the grabs on Match Day 3.
● Croatia have never beaten Scotland in their five previous meetings (D3 L2). In fact, France (8 games) and Portugal (7) are the only teams the Croats have faced on more occasions without ever securing a victory.
● None of the five matches between Croatia and Scotland have produced more than two goals.
● Scotland have lost only one of their last nine matches at Hampden Park (W5 D3), though it was on MD1 vs the Czech Republic.
● Croatia are winless in three European Championships matches (D1 L2), only enduring a longer winless run in the tournament once previously, a five-game run that spanned the 1996 and 2004 editions.
● Scotland have failed to score in five of their last eight matches at major tournaments (W1 D3 L4).
● In their previous five European Championship tournaments, Croatia have alternated between progressing from the group stage (1996, 2008 and 2016) and going out at the group stage (2004 and 2012). They went through in their last EUROs tournament in 2016.
● Croatia have won only two of their last 11 international matches across all competitions (D3 L6) and are winless in their last four (D2 L2).
● Scotland are looking to avoid failing to score in three consecutive competitive matches for the first time since three games between November 2003 and October 2004.
● Croatia's Ivan Perisic has scored eight goals at major tournaments, with his goal against Czech Republic making him the first player to score at four different such major tournaments for Croatia.
● On his first start for Scotland, Billy Gilmour completed more passes than any other Scottish player in their goalless draw with England (40), despite only playing 76 minutes of the match.