Euro 2020: Germany vs Hungary Stats Highlights; Goretzka comes to Die Mannschaft's rescue

Bengaluru, June 24: Germany survived a big scare before holding Hungary 2-2 in their last Group F encounter of Euro 2020 to enter the round-of-16, where they will take on England.
Adam Szalai, who has plied his trade mostly in Bundesliga, gave Hungary an early lead at the Allianz Arena in Munich after 11 minutes to leave Germany facing an early exit.
There was a brief reprieve when Kai Havertz scored a 66th-minute header, but just 91sec later Joachim Low's men were caught napping and Andras Schafer took full advantage in restoring Hungary's lead.
Leon Goretzka then saved Germany the blushes with a late equaliser in the 84th minute to sent Hungary out.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights from the match.
● Germany have progressed from the group stage in seven of their last eight major international tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), failing only at the 2018 World Cup in this spell.
● Hungary have been eliminated in four of their last five major tournament group stage participations (World Cup/EUROs).
● Germany are one of only four sides to concede first in all three of their group stage games at EURO 2020, after Turkey, North Macedonia and Poland.
● There were just 90sec between Havertz equalising for Germany in the 66th minute and Schafer restoring Hungary's lead in the 68th.
● Aged 22 years and 12 days, Havertz became the fourth-youngest player to score in back-to-back major tournament appearances for Germany (World Cup/EUROs), after Thomas Muller (20-years-old in 2010), Franz Beckenbauer (20 in 1966) and Lukas Podolski (21 in 2006).
● Opening the scoring within 11 minutes, Hungary's Szalai netted what was the quickest goal that Germany have conceded in the European Championships since 2000 vs Romania (five minutes).
● Szalai was the first player to both score and assist a goal in a single match at a major tournament for Hungary since three players - Gabor Poloskei, Jozsef Toth and Laszlo Fazekas - did so against El Salvador at the 1982 World Cup.
● Aged 18 years and 117 days, Jamal Musiala became the youngest ever player to make an appearance for the German national team at a major tournament.