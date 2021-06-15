Football
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-3 Portugal: Ronaldo makes history as holders stage late show

By Nicholas Mcgee

Budapest, June 15: Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championship history on two fronts as Portugal staged a late show to begin their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary.

Euro 2020: Ronaldo surpasses Platini as European Championship's record goalscorer

Also pitted against world champions France and Germany in the toughest group of the tournament, hitting the ground was viewed as key for Fernando Santos' side.

It looked as if they would fail to do that in front of over 60,000 fans in Budapest, but Raphael Guerreiro's deflected strike finally gave them the lead six minutes from time.

1
2041891

And then Ronaldo – who became the first man to play in five different Euros – took centre stage as he broke the tournament goalscoring record with his 10th goal in the competition proper, emphatically dispatching a penalty after Willi Orban had brought down Rafa Silva.

There was a final flourish from the Juventus star, who capped a wonderful move to take his tally to 11 in the second minute of stoppage time.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 23:30 [IST]
