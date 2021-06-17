Euro 2020: Italy vs Switzerland Stats Highlights; Azzurri's maintain clean slate to march into knockouts

Bengaluru, June 17: Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in their second Group A encounter at Rome as Roberto Mancini's Azzurris' became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the Euro 2020.
Manuel Locatelli scored a brace (25th, 51st) and Ciro Immobile (88th) added the third to seal the contest.
Italy are back in the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday as they face Wales, while Switzerland travel to Baku to take on Turkey in their final Group A match.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights from the match held at the Stade Olimpico.
● Italy are unbeaten in their last 58 competitive matches that were held in Italy, last losing in September 1999 against Denmark in a European Championship qualifying match in Naples, winning 45 and drawing 13 such matches since.
● Switzerland have lost a European Championships match for the first time since their second group stage match against Turkey in 2008, with tonight's defeat against Italy ending a run of six games without losing (W2 D4).
● Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions, going 965 minutes without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October. They have gone 10 games without conceding a goal for the first time since November 1989-June 1990.
● Switzerland are winless in nine matches against Italy in all competitions (D4 L5) since beating them in Bern in May 1993.
● Italy are unbeaten in 29 games in all competitions (W24 D5) since a UEFA Nations League defeat against Portugal in 2018. Only once in their history have they gone on a longer run without defeat (30 games between November 1935-July 1939).
● Switzerland have lost a match by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since a 2-5 defeat against France at the 2014 World Cup - this was their 76th match since then.
● Following 3-0 wins against Turkey and Switzerland, Italy are only the second side in EUROs history to open their tournament with consecutive wins by a 3+ goal margin, after the Netherlands in 2008 (3-0 vs Italy, 4-1 vs France).
● Locatelli became only the third player to a brace for Italy at the EUROs after Mario Balotelli vs Germany in 2012 and Pierluigi Casiraghi vs Russia in 1996. His goals were the 29th and 30th that Italy have scored without reply since Netherland's Donny van de Beek netted against them in October 2020.
● Immobile became the first Italy player to score in their opening two matches at a major tournament (EUROs + World Cup) since Christian Vieri at the 2002 World Cup.