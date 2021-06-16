Euro 2020: Italy vs Switzerland; Stats Preview

Bengaluru, June 16: Italy will hope to keep the winning momentum going as they take on Switzerland in their Group A encounter of Euro 2020 at the Stade Olimpico in Rome.
The match which kicks off on Thursday (June 17) at 12.30 am IST will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.
Italy, who began their Euro 2020 campaign with a resounding 3-o win against Turkey will be eyeing an encore, while Switzerland, who were forced to share the spoils with Wales will be keen to get their first full three points.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com checks into the past history as well as what is in store for the game.
•This is the first encounter between Italy and Switzerland in the UEFA European Championships.
•Switzerland have won none of their last eight matches against Italy (D4 L4).
•Italy have lost only one of their 24 games against Switzerland on Italian soil (W18 D5): it was a friendly in October 1982 at Rome's Olimpico stadium (0-1).
•Switzerland have drawn each of their last four games at the European Championships - no nation has ever drawn five games in a row in the competition.
•Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, since last October.
•Victory will see Italy become the first team to reach the knockout stages of EURO 2020.
•Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is looking to become the second youngest goalkeeper in the history of the European Championships to keep a clean sheet in consecutive appearances (22y 111d on the day of this game), after Russia's Igor Akinfeev in June 2008 (22y 71d).
•Switzerland's Haris Seferovic has had 13 shots in five appearances at the European Championships.
•Italy striker Ciro Immobile has scored 92 goals in his last 118 appearances at the Stadio Olimpico since moving to Lazio in 2016.
•Immobile or Lorenzo Insigne are looking to become the first players to score in Italy's first two games at a major tournament since Christian Vieri at the 2002 World Cup.
•Since 2014, Xherdan Shaqiri has been involved in 50 per cent of Switzerland's goals in major tournaments, scoring five and assisting three of their 16 goals in that time.