Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Austria Stats Preview; Momentum is with the Dutch

Bengaluru, June 17: The Netherlands and Australia, who both kick-started their Euro 2020 campaign with outright victories will face off against other in their second Group C encounter at te Johan Cryuff Arena in Amsterdam.
The match kicks off at 12.30 am IST, Friday (June 18) and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 for Indian audience with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.
A win win guarantee a place in the round-of-16 and hence both the teams will be aiming for nothing less than that.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the history between the two nations.
● The Netherlands have won each of their last six matches against Austria, twice as many wins compared to their 13 previous encounters with the Austrians (W3 D4 L6).
● The last seven matches between the Netherlands and Austria have produced 30 goals, an average of 4.3 per game.
● The Netherlands and Austria's only previous encounter at a major tournament was in the second group phase of the 1978 World Cup.
● Austria have always found the net when playing the Netherlands on their own soil (8 matches). However, only one of those eight matches has seen Austria prevail - it was in their first ever meeting, at Amsterdam's Olympisch Stadion in December 1933 (0-1).
● Netherlands have won each of their last 21 internationals across all competitions when scoring the opening goal, netting 66 times and conceding only seven times in those victories.
● Austria ended a run of nine consecutive matches without a win at major tournaments (EUROs + World Cup) with their 3-1 win over North Macedonia.
● Four of Austria's five goals at the European Championships have been scored by substitutes, including two in their 3-1 win over North Macedonia.
● Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 48 goals in 65 appearances for the Netherlands (26 goals, 22 assists), 21 more than any other player since his debut in October 2013.
● Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in his last 26 appearances for his national team.
● Austria forward Marko Arnautovic scored his 27th goal in his 89th international appearance in their 3-1 win over North Macedonia, with only five players scoring more for the national team.