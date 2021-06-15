Euro 2020: Poland vs Slovakia; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 15: Slovakia stunned 10-man Poland in a Group E encounter at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia, to kick start their Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note.
Slovakia took the lead early (17th minute) thanks to great work from Robert Mak that led to Wojciech Szczesny becoming the first goalkeeper to score an own goal at a European Championship.
Poland levelled jsut 32sec into the second half through Karol Linetty, but the game turned on the dismissal of midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Slovakia made the most of their extra man as Milan Skriniar, who did an excellent job keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet, had a decisive impact at the other end with a fine 68th-minute effort.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other statistical highlights from the match.
● Only one of the nine meetings between Poland and Slovakia in all competitions has ended in a draw (3 wins for Poland, 5 for Slovakia).
● Poland have failed to win their opening game at nine of the last 10 major tournaments they have appeared in (European Championship + World Cup - D4 L5), with the only exception being a 1-0 victory against Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.
● Poland became just the second side to score an own-goal (Wojciech Szczesny) and have a player sent off (Grzegorz Krychowiak) in a single European Championship game after Czechoslovakia versus Netherlands in 1976.
● Grzegorz Krychowiak became just the third player to be sent off for Poland at a major tournament (European Championships + World Cup) after Radislaw Sobolewski against Germany at the 2006 World Cup and Wojciech Szczesny against Greece at Euro 2012.
● Poland's Szczesny became the first ever goalkeeper to score an own-goal at the European Championships.
● Karol Linetty's equaliser for Poland came just 32sec into the second half, the second fastest second-half goal scored in a European Championship game after Marcel Coras for Romania vs Germany in 1984 (21 seconds).
● Milan Skriniar, who netted Slovakia's winner, has scored three goals in his last four appearances for his national side, having failed to net in his first 37 international games.
● Robert Lewandowski has scored with just two of his 35 shots for Poland at major tournaments (12 apps across European Championship + World Cup competitions), failing to score with his last 17 attempts for his national side in such games, since netting against Portugal at Euro 2016.