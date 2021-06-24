Euro 2020: Slovakia vs Spain: Statistical Highlights: Enrique's side notch thumping 5-0 win to enter knockouts

Bengaluru, June 24: Spain notched a thrashing 5-0 win over Slovakia to book their place in the last 16 of the ongoing edition of the European Championship on Wednesday.
Euro 2020: Slovakia 0-5 Spain: La Roja rampant after Dubravka howler to reach last 16
Heading into the game on the back of two draws, Luis Enrique's side needed a win to guarantee a spot in the last 16 of the Euro 2020. Fortune was on Spain's side as Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's own goal handed Spain the lead in the 30th minute.
From thereon, Spain romped to victory, heading into the second half with a comfortable two goal-lead.
Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres pumped in two more before another own goal from Slovakia, Juraj Kucka the guilty one this time saw Slovakia fall to a crushing 0-5 loss.
This is the first time Spain have scored five times in a European Championship match.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the Slovakia vs Spain match played in Sevilla on Wednesday.
● Spain equalled the largest margin of victory in a game at the European Championships, becoming the fifth different side to win by five goals in the competition (after France and Denmark in 1984, the Netherlands in 2000 and Sweden in 2004).
● This was Spain's 50th win at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros), becoming the fourth European side to reach this milestone of victories, after Germany, Italy and France.
● Štefan Tarkovic suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since taking charge of Slovakia, with tonight being his 12th game at the helm.
● Spain scored five goals in a single European Championship match for the very first time, with this being their 43rd game in the competition.
● Since making his debut for the national side in October 2019, Gerard Moreno has been directly involved in 10 goals for Spain (five goals and five assists) - more than any other player for them in this period.
● With what was his first touch in the game, Ferran Torres scored just 44 seconds after coming on as a substitute for Spain - the quickest goal scored by a substitute at the European Championships since fellow Spaniard Juan Carlos Valerón in 2004 (39 seconds v Russia).
● Slovakian pair Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka became the seventh and eighth different players to score an own goal at EURO 2020 - indeed, the eight own goals at this tournament is as many as was scored between the 2016 and 1980 editions combined (8).
● Spain failed to score both of their penalties in the group stage at EURO 2020; the first team to fail to convert two penalties in a single tournament in the competition since the Netherlands in 2000.
● This was the first time Spain have started two players aged under 21 (Pedri and Eric García) in a game at the European Championships, and first time in a major tournament game since the 2006 World Cup (Sergio Ramos and Cesc Fàbregas against France).