Euro 2020 Stats Highlights: First defeat for Germany in an Euro opener; the own goal curse

Munich, June 16: In the clash of titans, it needed an own goal by Mats Hummels to settle the match. France was the beneficiary of that error by the German star, emerging a 1-0 winner in their Euro 2020 match here on Wednesday (June 16).
Despite that, the match offered some sparkling moments, and here's some stats from the Euro 2020 match between Germany and France.
1. Germany have suffered defeat in their opening game of a European Championship for the very first time, having won seven and drawn five of their previous 12 matches. Only one side has gone on to win the EUROs after losing their opening game of a tournament - Netherlands back in 1988.
2. France have won their opening match of a European Championship for the sixth time, with only Germany (7) managing to do so more often. Indeed, the French have gone on to reach the final in three of the previous five tournaments they have started with a win, lifting the trophy in both 1984 and 2000 (runner-up in 2016).
3. In what was only the 12th game at EURO 2020, the tournament has seen three own goals scored (Merih Demiral, Wojciech Szczesny and Mats Hummels), already the joint-most at any European Championships tournament (also three at EURO 2016).
4. Germany have lost their last two games at the European Championships, with both defeats coming against France. The Germans have had 28 shots across those two games without managing to score (18 in 2016. 10 tonight).
5. Both France and Germany managed just one shot on target each in tonight's game, the lowest total in a European Championship game for the French since 2012 (v Spain), and for the Germans since 2008 (also v Spain). The last EUROs encounter to see a fewer number of shots on target also involved France, in 2008 when they faced Romania (1).
6. Only Gareth McAuley (36y 203d) at EURO 2016 against Wales has scored an own-goal in a European Championship match at an older age than Germany defender Mats Hummels this evening against France (32y 181d).
7. Mats Hummels is the very first German player to score at both ends at a major tournament (EUROS + World Cup), whilst having scored against France at the 2014 World Cup, he's the second player to both score and score an own-goal versus the French in major tournament matches after Mario Mandzukic, who did so in the same game - the 2018 World Cup final.
8. Manuel Neuer started his 100th match for Germany across all competitions, becoming the first goalkeeper in the nation's history to do so.
9. The Expected Goal (xG) tally in the match between France and Germany stood at 1.38 - the lowest at this year's tournament so far. In fact, it is the lowest combined tally in a European Championship encounter since Wales beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in 2016, a match which was also settled by an own-goal (0.56).