Euro 2020: Sweden vs Slovakia Stats Highlights: Forsberg keeps Sweden in the hunt

Bengaluru, June 18: Sweden stayed in hunt for a Euro 2020 round-of-16 berth with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in a Group E encounter at Saint Petersburg, Russia.
After a goalless first half, Emil Forsberg broke the deadlock for the Swedes in the 76th minute by converting from the spot.
Forsberg converted the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner to bring cheers to the Swedish camp.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the match.
● Sweden have won four of their last seven games at major tournaments (D1 L2), as many victories as they had managed in their previous 19 games at the World Cup and European Championships combined.
● Slovakia saw their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end, with this their first defeat since November 2020 in the UEFA Nations League (0-2 v Czech Republic).
● Sweden have kept a clean sheet in their opening two games of a major tournament for the third time, having previously done so at the World Cup in 2006 and 1974.
● 88 per cent of Sweden's goals at the European Championships have been scored in the second half of games (23/26), the highest percentage of any side with at least three goals at the tournament.
● Slovakia failed to record a shot on target in this game, just the second time a team have failed to do so at EURO 2020 so far (also Turkey against Italy).
● Alexander Isak completed six dribbles against Slovakia; the most by a player in a game at EURO 2020 so far, and the most by a Swedish player in a game at the tournament since Tomas Brolin at EURO 1992 (7 v Denmark).
● Forsberg's penalty ended a run of 365 minutes without a goal for Sweden at the European Championships, with this their first in the competition since their opening group game at EURO 2016 (v Republic of Ireland).
● The average age of Sweden and Slovakia's starting XI's in this game was a combined 30 years and 125 days; only once previously at the European Championships has a game featured a higher combined average age across two teams (30y 178d - Greece v Sweden at EURO 2008).