Euro 2020: Sweden vs Ukraine Stats Highlights: Shevchenko's men make merry

Ukraine edged Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling round-of-16 tie at Hampden Park, Glasgow, to enter the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.
Ukraine took the lead in the 26th minute when a passing move found Oleksandr Zinchenko at the back post as his rasping half-volley was too strong for Robin Olsen.
Sweden equalised in the 42nd minute through Emil Forsberg's deflected effort from distance and the striker twice hit the woodwork after the break.
The match went into the extra time and spot-kicks almost loomed when Artem Dovbyk popped up with the winner, heading in Zinchenko's cross from close range in injury time at the end of 120 minutes.
With inputs from OPTA/Stats Perform group, myKhel.com gives you more statistical highlights of the match.
● Ukraine have reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for only the second time, the previous instance being the 2006 World Cup (eliminated by Italy).
● Sweden have been eliminated from all three of their knockout stage matches at the EUROs (also vs Germany in 1992 and Netherlands in 2004).
● Timed at 120:37, Ukraine's Dovbyk scored the second-latest goal in European Championship history, behind Semih Sentürk vs Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini vs Portugal in 1984 (118:53).
● Ukraine's Zinchenko became the fifth different Manchester City player to score at EURO 2020 after Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres - only Atalanta (also five) have had as many different players score at the tournament.
● Andriy Yarmolenko has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Ukraine's eight European Championship goals. Indeed, five goal involvements is level with current manager Andriy Shevchenko (4 goals, 1 assist) for the most by a Ukraine player at major tournaments.
● Forsberg has scored four goals at EURO 2020; the only player to score more at a single edition of a major tournament for Sweden is Kennet Andersson at the World Cup in 1994 (5).
● Sweden's Marcus Danielson became the fourth player to receive a red card in extra-time of a European Championship match, and first since Nuno Gomes for Portugal against France in 2000.
● Sweden vs Ukraine was the fourth EURO 2020 last 16 tie to go to extra-time (also Italy vs Austria, Croatia vs Spain & France vs Switzerland), the most-ever in a single knockout round in the competition, overtaking the three that went the distance in the 2008 quarterfinals.