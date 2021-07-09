Euro 2020: Three key battles that could decide Italy vs England tie

Kolkata, July 9: Italy are ready for their 10th major final while England are appearing in a title clash for the first time since 1966 as the two teams square off in the Euro 2020 grand finale.
Here, we look at three key battles those could decide the outcome of the game to be held at Wembley.
Raheem Sterling vs Giovanni de Lorenzo
Sterling has been England's best player in the Euros and Italy have to keep him silent if they have to claim their second European Championship. Sterling's movement both on and off the ball has been instrumental for the Three Lions in opening up opponent backlines and the 26-year-old will hope to come up with yet another strong showing against Italy. De Lorenzo of Napoli has kept Alessandro Florenzi out of the starting XI for most of the tournament but keeping Sterling away from affecting the game will probably be his biggest test.
Harry Kane vs Giorgio Chiellini
England skipper Kane started the tournament rather slowly, but as the Euros progressed, he has picked himself up and now has four goals to his name. It would be unfair to judge Kane just on the basis of goals scored as he has been immense for the Three Lions with his role in build-up play. However against Italy, Kane will be up against one of the greatest central defence pairs of all time in -- Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. We have to wait and see how Kane fares against the iconic defensive duo of Italy.
Lorenzo Insigne vs Kyle Walker
It is fair to say that Italy's star striker Ciro Immobile is not having the best tournament and Andrea Belotti has hardly been any better as a deputy. Under such circumstances, Insigne and Federico Chiesa, the two wide players have stepped up and Italy need them to fire once again if they hope to overcome England. Insigne, in particular, can prove to be a decisive player on his day and can take the game away from the Three Lions on his own. And, Gareth Southgate needs to ensure that the Napoli star does not enjoy his game too much. Walker will be a busy man in the final as he looks to close down the threat posed by Insigne down the left flank.