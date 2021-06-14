Euro 2020: Three key battles that could decide the outcome of France vs Germany game

Bengaluru, June 14: France and Germany will lock horns against each other on Tuesday at the Football Arena Munich in a game of gargantuan proportions. Group F, which consists of World Champions France, European champions Portugal, mighty Germany and a resurgent Hungary, is the obvious pick.
For being the group of death, both France and Germany will be keen to get on with a winning start. The two neighbouring countries share five Euros between them but both are without the coveted silverware for a long time now, with Germany last winning it in 1996, and France in 2000.
France vs Germany, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India
Didier Deschamps' France side are outright favourites for the Euros as he could become the first-ever person to win the World Cup as well as the Euro Cup both as a player and as a manager. Les Bleus had to settle for the runners-up place in Euro 2016 while Germany bowed out from the semi-finals.
This will be Joachim Low's final tournament as the manager of Germany and he will be keen to end his golden tenure as Die Mannschaft boss with the European crown.
In this article, we take a look at three key battles that could decide the outcome of the game.
Kylian Mbappe vs Antonio Rudiger
The golden boy of football Kylian Mbappe will be the biggest threat to the German defence with his pace, directness and finishing from the right hand side of a two-man France attack alongside veteran Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
The two strikers from two different generations have not played too much football alongside each other in the past and we have to wait and see how they gel together. Mbappe is likely come up against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger who has been in excellent form for his club in recent months.
Low is likely to opt for a three-man defence with Rudiger on the left, Mats Hummels at the centre and Mathias Ginter on the right and the job of Rudiger is going to be the most difficult one but on his day, the 28-year-old can be unsurpassable.
N'Golo Kante vs Toni Kroos
France is likely to line up with three central midfielders with N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba the obvious picks and the other spot likely to be handed to Adrien Rabiot. Meanwhile, Germans are expected to line up with Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundgan in the middle of the park with Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens likely to feature as the two wings backs.
The key midfield battle will be between pass master Kroos and ever-reliable Kante. Kroos, even in his thirties, remains one of the best in the business and France have to ensure that he does not enjoy his game too much. And, the job of keeping Kroos silent will go to Kante who is on the back of an excellent run of form helping Chelsea win the champions League.
Raphael Varane vs Thomas Muller
Joachim Low has had to turn back to two of his trusted veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels for the Euros having not called both of them up since late 2018 and both of them are likely to play integral roles for Die Mannschaft.
Thomas Muller has had a stunning resurgence of his career at Bayern Munich over the last couple of years under next Germany manager Hans-Dieter Flick and is likely to feature in a three-man fluid attack for Germany alongside wonderkid Kai Havertz and Bayern teammate Serge Gnabry with Muller likely to operate in the false nine role. And, he will be up against Real Madrid star defender Raphael Varane. This contest between two experienced footballers will be an interesting battle to watch out for.