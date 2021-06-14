Football
France vs Germany, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Bengaluru, June 14: From the moment when the groups of the European Championship were drawn, Group F immediately became the biggest topic of discussion. The group features world champions France, European champions Portugal, mighty Germany who are three-time winners of the tournament and a resurgent Hungary side.

It is quite obvious that this is the group where there is no place for complacency for any of the countries as every point matters. France take on Germany in their group opener on Tuesday in a clash of gargantuan importance.

France 3-0 Bulgaria: Benzema injury overshadows comfortable Les Bleus win

France and Germany share five European champions between them and while France head into the tournament as outright favourites, it is not quite the same for Germany who have faced difficult times in recent years.

France boss Didier Deschamps will be desperate to win the continental crown having faced defeat in the final of Euro 2016 becoming the first-ever person to win both World Cup and Euro Cup as both player and manager.

Meanwhile, it will be Joachim Low's final tournament in charge of Germany and he will also be keen to end his golden tenure on a winning note having finished with the runners-up medal in 2008 preceded two semi-final finishes in the 2012 and 2016 editions.

Head to head record

This will be the 34th meeting between the two footballing giants, with France winning 14 and Germany winning 10. The reigning world champions have enjoyed a strong record against the Germans in recent years, remaining unbeaten in their last five meetings and losing just two of their previous 13, dating back to 1990.

Key players

France - Kylian Mbappe

The golden boy of French football Kylian Mbappe played a key role in helping France go all the way to win the World Cup in 2018 and his whole country will have high hopes from the 22-year-old in the Euros if Les Bleus have to end their 21-year wait for the third Euro Cup in their history.

Germany - Kai Havertz

Germany have been on the downward trajectory since their 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph but things look bright for them in the future thanks to young players like Kai Havertz. Low has opted for a squad mixed of experience and youth as Germans head into a major tournament after years, not as one of the favourites.

Expected lineups

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; N'Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antonie Griezmann; Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Mathias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rüdiger; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündoğan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry


Dream 11 lineup

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Robin Gosens

Midfielders: Thomas Müller, Antonie Griezmann, Toni Kroos, Kai Havertz, Paul Pogba

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé

Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain

Thomas Müller and Kylian Mbappé

Kick-off time in India and how to watch

Date: June 16 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

Read more about: euro 2020 france germany
Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
