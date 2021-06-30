Euro 2020: Three most impressive Spanish youngsters in European Championship so far

Bengaluru, June 30: The last few years have been quite rough for Spain following their dominance in the world and European football for several years during which they won two European Championships and one World Cup.
It was, therefore, not a surprise that Luis Enrique's side did not head into the Euros as one of the favourites but La Roja have now made their way to the quarter-finals and should be fancying their chances now. With teams like France, Portugal, Netherlands already out of the competition, Spain's hopes for their fourth Euro do not look much far-fetched now.
Spain have scored as many as 10 goals in their last two games following a shaky start to their Euro campaign and that shows the kind of quality Luis Enrique has at his disposal.
A number of Spanish youngsters have caught the eye in the tournament so far and here, we will be taking a look at three of the brightest.
Dani Olmo
23-year-old Dani Olmo has been one of the brightest players for Spain in the Euros so far and has contributed with two assists in three games. La Furia Roja are blessed with a plethora of talented attacking midfielders and wingers and the RB Leipzig star getting so many minutes of action despite that speaks volumes about his talent. Olmo came on as a substitute in the game against Croatia and came up with two crucial assists to take the game away from the team that finished runners up in the World Cup 2018. He was also denied by the woodwork once.
Ferran Torres
Already a popular name in the football circuit following his successful move from Valencia to Manchester City last summer, Ferran Torres has been a key player for Spain in the Euros and has played in all four games for Luis Enrique's side. The 21-year-old winger has contributed with two crucial goals as well as one assist. If Spain hope to make the most of their chances and win the Euro 2020, Torres could prove to be a crucial player for them thanks to his direct running, pace, and finishing ability.
Pedri
Central midfield has been an area of concern for Spain despite their poor showings in major tournaments after 2012 and it is no exception now. Luis Enrique probably has the best midfield of the Euros in terms of both quality and depth and it's really incredible that 18-year-old Pedri is the only central midfielder to have played every minute for Spain so far.
Enrique clearly is a big fan of the Barcelona wonderkid and favours him ahead of the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente, and Rodri. The youngster has been brilliant in the tournament thus far and if he can keep up his progress, he could prove to be the poster boy of both Barcelona and Spain in years to come.