Euro Records: Teams with 100% win record in group stages of European Championship

Bengaluru, June 25: The Euro 2020 group stage fixtures have concluded and several teams now head towards the knockout rounds in a positive mood with an impeccable display.
Out of the 16 qualified teams three teams managed to ensure the maximum possible points. And this is quite remarkable as this feat of 100% win record in the group stages of the European Championship was achieved only nine times overall before this year's tournament.
Netherlands, Italy and Belgium progressed as their respective group winners to the knock out stages of Euro 2020, while France, England and Sweden also remained undefeated with wins and draws to win their groups.
Now, we look at the nine teams that had a perfect run in the group stages of European Championship before Euro 2020:
Netherlands - 2000, 2008
The Dutch managed the same feat twice earlier in their history. The Netherlands were the co-hosts along with Belgium for the 2000 tournament and defeated Czech Republic, Denmark and world champions France to progress to the quarter-final.
Later, they beat Yugoslavia 6-1 in the next round but lost to Italy in the semi-final in a shootout. It was almost the same case eight years later when they overcame the group of death consisting of Italy, France and Romania. However, were shockingly beaten by Romania in the last eight.
Italy - 2000
The Azzurri also have had 100% group stage campaigns at the Euros alongside the Dutch in that very season. The talented Azzurri side defeated Turkey, co-hosts Belgium and Sweden to reach the knockout rounds. They then progressed all the way to the final, but were beaten by France via David Trezeguet's Golden Goal in extra time.
Germany - 2012
Germany's perfect record came during Euro 2012 where they lost in the semi-final against Italy. They emerged winners against Portugal, the Netherlands and Denmark during the group stage and beat Greece in the quarter-final.
Spain - 2008
The only team in this list to have had a perfect group stage record and eventually clinched the coveted trophy. The La Roja defeated Russia, Sweden and Greece in the group stage and then Italy in the Quarters, Russia in the Semis and Germany in the final.
Croatia - 2008
Croatia also has had a perfect record during Spain's dominant run as they emerged as winners against Austria, Germany and Poland in the group stage before succumbing to Turkey in the quarter-final.
Czech Republic - 2004
A team led by Milan Baros in attack thrashed the likes of Latvia, the Netherlands and Germany in the group stages and advanced to the semis in style with a thumping 3-0 win over Denmark. However, eventual winners Greece stunned them in the semis by a narrow 1-0 win.
Portugal - 2000
Just like this year, they were placed in a group of death with the likes of England, Germany and Romania. However, Humberto Coelho's side overcame every challenge in the group stage before losing to eventual tournament winners France in the semi-final.
France - 1984
Michel Platini and co were the first teams in tournament history to have had a perfect record in the group stage. The French legend absolutely stole the show during this edition and scored nine goals in just five appearances, beating Denmark, Belgium, Yugoslavia during the group stage, and Portugal and France in the semi-final and final to clinch their first-ever major trophy.