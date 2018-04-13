Europa League: Salzburg produce remarkable turnaround; Atletico, Marseille also through

Salzburg, April 13: Three goals in the space of four second-half minutes helped Red Bull Salzburg to an incredible 4-1 win over Lazio to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.
Ciro Immobile's superb strike 10 minutes after the interval put the Italians 5-3 up on aggregate and looked to have all-but sealed a last-four berth.
But in a week of stunning European comebacks, Salzburg added their own to the collection with a scintillating reversal to turn the tie on its head.
Munas Dabbur gave them hope through a deflected effort before Amadou Haidara kicked off the four minutes of madness with wonderful long-range drive after 72 minutes.
With momentum squarely on their side, the hosts then pulled level on aggregate, with Hwang Hee-chan the latest Salzburg man to benefit from a deflection.
Stefan Lainer then had the final say with a back-post header to complete a remarkable turnaround and leave Italian hearts broken for the second time this week.
Atletico and Marseille through
Injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Diego Costa made life hard for Atletico Madrid, who held on to reach the Europa League semi-finals.
A 2-0 lead from the first leg in the Spanish capital a week ago put Diego Simeone's men in a strong position ahead of the return match at a wet Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday.
But on a week that Barcelona and Real Madrid were on the end of staggering Champions League comebacks, Atletico - champions in 2010 and 2012 - failed to heed those twin warnings and were fortunate to progress with a 2-1 aggregate victory.
Meanwhile, Marseille won a seven-goal thriller at Stade Velodrome to knock RB Leipzig out of the Europa League and qualify for the semi-finals.
Trailing by a single goal after a disappointing display at Red Bull Arena a week earlier, Marseille put an early setback behind them to progress 5-3 on aggregate, with Payet's sensational strike proving decisive.
