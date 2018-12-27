Football

European giants target England wonderkid Jadon Sancho

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho
Bengaluru, December 27: European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Three Lions youngster, 18, is being chased by Europe's top clubs after an astonishing season at Dortmund. The wonderkid, formerly on the books of Manchester City, earned his first England caps this season as he continues to justify his move away from Manchester City in 2017.

And the skilful winger was at it again in the weekend as Borussia Dortmund clung on to the top spot in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sancho was at the forefront of the victory as he not only showed off some incredible trickery but also scored an outrageous goal.

In fact, the Englishman has scored seven times in 24 appearances for Dortmund this season to become one of the first names on the teamsheet. His form has not gone unnoticed either as the likes of Real, Barca and Bayern all prepare to make their move.

Sancho is also being pursued by some of the Premier League's top sides, but is unlikely to make a move home following his decision to head to Europe.

Amazingly, Sancho was even named Bundesliga player of the month in October thanks to his glittering string of performances this term.

Manchester City fans will likely regret the decision to sell Sancho, but the club will have the option to match any bid from the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid thanks to a clause in the original deal.

Liverpool are also thought to be strongly interested in Sancho and Jurgen Klopp's excellent relation with his former employers could give the Reds a strong hope of landing the teenage sensation.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 11:25 [IST]
