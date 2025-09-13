Football Emiliano Martinez's Stellar Performance Secures Goalless Draw For Aston Villa Against Everton In a tense match, Emiliano Martinez excelled as Aston Villa held Everton to a 0-0 draw. Despite Everton's dominance and high expected goals, Villa struggled offensively. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Emiliano Martinez emerged as the standout performer for Aston Villa, thwarting Everton's efforts in a goalless draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton dominated from the start, creating numerous opportunities. However, when they managed to break through Villa's resilient defence, Martinez was there to deny them. His performance ensured Villa avoided a third consecutive defeat.

Michael Keane had an early chance with a header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's set-piece cross but missed the target. Jack Grealish, a former Villa player, created five chances during the game. One of his attempts, a powerful volley, was saved by Martinez. James Garner also set up Keane for another header, but it went off-target.

Youri Tielemans nearly scored an own goal from an Everton corner. Despite absorbing pressure throughout the match, Villa struggled offensively. Emiliano Buendia had their best chance with a 20-yard shot that deflected off James Tarkowski and narrowly missed the post.

Villa has yet to score this season under Unai Emery's management. They are now the only Premier League team without a goal this season. This draw marked their fourth consecutive league game without scoring, a first in their history. They join Sheffield Wednesday (1993-94), Newcastle United (2005-06), Swansea City (2011-12), and Crystal Palace (2017-18) in this unfortunate record.

Historical Context of Goalless Draws

The match added to the history of goalless draws between these teams. Only Everton versus Liverpool has more 0-0 results in Premier League history than the nine between Everton and Villa. In this match, Everton recorded 2.17 expected goals (xG), their highest in a Premier League game without scoring since January 2024 against Fulham.

Despite Everton's attacking efforts, they failed to capitalise on their chances due to Martinez's heroics and some profligacy in front of goal. Keane had another opportunity late in the game but headed wide from a Grealish cross.

This result highlights both teams' ongoing challenges: Everton's inability to convert chances and Villa's struggle to find the net. As both sides look to improve their fortunes, they must address these issues moving forward.