Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison secures point for Toffees

London, July 9: Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings' opener as Everton and Southampton battled out a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.
The Saints had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 28 minutes but James Ward-Prowse crashed a penalty against the crossbar after he had been brought down inside the area by Andre Gomes.
Ings spared his team-mate's blushes just three minutes later, though, rounding Jordan Pickford to slot home his 19th Premier League goal of the campaign.
Richarlison levelled two minutes before half-time for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton when he collected Lucas Digne's superb pass and lifted the ball over the onrushing Alex McCarthy.
