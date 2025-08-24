Akhil Scaria: The Multifaceted Kerala Globstar to Keep an Eye On

Football Everton Secures 2-0 Victory Over Brighton With Grealish's Stellar Performance At Hill Dickinson Stadium In a victorious start at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton defeated Brighton 2-0 with Jack Grealish providing two assists. Jordan Pickford's penalty save capped off a strong performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 21:50 [IST]

Everton celebrated a successful start at Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Brighton. Jordan Pickford's penalty save and Jack Grealish's two assists were pivotal. Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner secured the win, marking a positive turn after their previous loss to Leeds United.

Brighton had their chances but failed to capitalise. They hit the woodwork twice and missed opportunities through Danny Welbeck and Matt O'Riley. Despite these efforts, they found themselves trailing when Garner scored in the 52nd minute.

Jack Grealish made an impressive full debut for Everton, contributing significantly to both goals. This match marked only the third time he has provided two or more assists in a Premier League game, having done so previously against Liverpool and Leeds United.

Grealish's performance was notable as he equalled his assist tally from the last two league seasons combined. He led Everton with five touches inside Brighton's box, 23 passes in the final third, and created three chances.

Jordan Pickford added another penalty save to his record, stopping Danny Welbeck's attempt in the 77th minute. This brings Pickford's total Premier League penalty saves to eight. Among English goalkeepers, only David James (13), Rob Green (nine), and Ben Foster (nine) have more.

Iliman Ndiaye opened Everton's scoring account at their new stadium by converting Grealish's cross midway through the first half. This goal followed his final strikes at Goodison Park last season, making it a fitting start for him at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The victory provides Everton with momentum after their initial setback against Leeds United. The team will look to build on this success as they continue their Premier League campaign.