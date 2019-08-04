BREAKING NEWS: Everton announce Kean deal

Liverpool, August 4: Everton have confirmed the capture of highly rated Juventus teenager Moise Kean.
The Italy international has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and joins a club who finished eighth in the Premier League last season.
Kean, who has been capped three times by his country, scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last term.
The 19-year-old became the youngest goalscorer for Italy since 1958 when he netted for the Azzurri against Finland in March and Everton boss Marco Silva was delighted to have brought him to England for a reported fee of £36.6million.
The Italian: Job done! pic.twitter.com/cTag5mL9yC— Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2019
Silva told www.evertonfc.com: "A striker was one of our priority signings this summer.
"Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.
"Of course he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club."