Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Everton 'appalled' after Kean's apparent lockdown breach

By Peter Thompson
Moise Kean

Liverpool, April 26: Everton say they are "appalled" after images emerged appearing to show Moise Kean ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules at a house party.

The Daily Star published a story claiming the 20-year-old Italian striker filmed himself partying and sent clips to a private Snapchat group.

A statement from Premier League club Everton said: "Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"The amazing people in the NHS ­deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice.

"The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

The Premier League season was suspended last month due to the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over 20,000 people in the United Kingdom.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 24,942 | World - 2,828,826
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue