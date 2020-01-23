Everton eyeing a deal to land Inter Milan ace Vecino: Why he could be a good choice

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Inter Milan could be the busiest side in January transfer window with the Serie A side already linked with several top names. They already have signed Ashley Young from Manchester United but there could three or more signings within one week.
Tottenham's Eriksen, Chelsea's Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud have been touted as the next line of players to join them in January. But in order to land them, they too have to let go of some of their players from the side owing to financial fair play obligations.
Attacker Politiano reportedly has already been transfer listed by the side while defender Lazaro too could leave on loan. Now as per reports, the latest player that has been deemed excess by Conte is midfielder Matias Vecino.
The 24-year-old has appeared 14 times for Inter but is likely surplus to requirements at the San Siro following the arrival of Eriksen. Vecino was left out of Inter Milan's squad on the last weekend.
Vecino's agents and entourage are now looking at the proposals from various clubs interested in the midfielder. Spurs have been linked with a swap deal for the 28-year-old but it now appears that Everton are also keen to get involved in the pursuit.
Inter Milan would accept an offer in the region of €18-20m and it remains to be seen whether Everton or Tottenham make a concrete approach for him this month.
Why Everton should prioritise signing him?
Everton recent presentation should have proved Ancelotti that he needs to bring in reinforcements into the middle of the park sooner than later. Everton have lacked any sort of attacking bite trying to move the ball through midfield and even controlling the tempo of the game.
Their latest game against Newcastle again demonstrated the same circumstance. Despite having a two-goal lead, the Merseyside team failed to keep control of the game, which led them to eventually lose points on the very last minute.
The midfield of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin has not assured the Italian while his other options, Andre Gomes and Gbamin still not regarded match fit. At such moment a midfield addition looks to be necessary and Vecino could provide him with that exact promise.
Due to his former stint with Napoli, Ancelotti is well aware of the versatile midfielder who can play anywhere in midfield. He is an aggressive central midfielder that can be effective in both attack and defence. His inclusion might bridge the gap between Everton’s defence and attack and could have a pretty versatile player to build their midfield around. Moreover, given that Inter are desperate to arrange funds, Vecino might be available for a decent price.
That all being said, the Uruguay international too has limitations in his game however precisely could be an upgrade over their current options. January always remains a tough time to complete big deals and there are not many midfielders available in the market right now for a cut-price deal. Everton can’t afford to be too picky given their thin midfield ranks. As of now they desperately need a midfielder and if the fee is as low as reported, it seems like a no brainer for them.