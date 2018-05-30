Football

Everton to finalise new manager Marco Silva this week

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
London, May 30: Everton are set to announce the appointment of former Hull City and Watford manager, Marco Silva, this weekend, according to reports.

The 40-year-old Portuguese has been without work after getting the sack from Hornets in January, however, will most likely to take the helm at Goodison Park in the coming days.

Silva has been a long-term target of the Everton owner Moshiri who is said to be keen on appointing a younger, more exciting manager to take the team forward. Hence following the sacking of Koeman, the Toffees board first approached the Portuguese manager with the same purpose who then was in charge of Watford.

But Silva was then denied permission to talk to the Toffees by Watford board and Everton ultimately had to settle down with Allardyce. Silva, however, eventually in the next few months saw a swift downturn in form and after having some disagreement with Watford board he was sacked in January.

Everton, on the other hand, saw a decent outcome with Allardyce who finished the season in 8th after being in the relegation zone at one point in time. However, after growing frustrated with his monotonous football prospect and pressure from the fans the English manager was eventually sacked by the board recently.

But successfully six-months down the line, the Merseysiders are recently set to finally get their man, with apparently Silva’s representatives due in the UK to tie up a three-year deal for him. Everton are reportedly positive that talks will reach a completion in the coming days and his arrival can be confirmed before the end of the week.

Silva who was once touted as the 'next Mourinho' rose to fame during his stint with Portuguese minnows Estoril whom he managed to guide to Europa league from relegation and bankruptcy.

The 40-year-old also has one league title to his name with Greek side Olympiakos and one Portuguese Cup medal with Sporting CP.

Therefore this appointment will surely give the Everton fans a new ray of hope and the Evertonians who are yet to hold a top-four birth since 2004-05 and any silverware since their 1995 FA Cup victory, will surely now dream of a better future with the new administrator.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 13:46 [IST]
