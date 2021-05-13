Everton in talks with Juventus defender Merih Demiral: Great deal by Ancelotti?

Bengaluru, May 13: Everton are in talks over the signing of Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer who has also been chased by AC Milan. But as per the latest rumours, the Merseyside club is currently in pole position to land him and already have begun negotiations with the Old Lady.
Demiral's season so far
Demiral joined the Old Lady last summer but mostly has only been a sporadic presence in the first-team. Injuries also have played a big part in hampering his development otherwise he has shown enough during his time in Italy to suggest that he has plenty of potentials.
He has featured in 23 matches for the Turin giants this term, picking up one assist and four assists in multiple competitions. He has averaged 0.8 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 2.6 clearances per game in Serie A football this season that suggest he's capable of defending on the front foot.
Transfer Fee
He is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2024, so he is expected to command a sizable fee. But given Juventus don't see him as the first choice yet and the player is eager to move out of the side, a transfer could materialize.
Should Everton get him?
Everton have done comparatively well in the backline this term but there's no doubt he would be a welcome addition to the side. He could potentially form a dominant defensive partnership with the likes of Yerri Mina, Ben Godfrey or Michael Keane that would boost their chance of a European birth next year significantly.
Also, he only turned 23 earlier this year and will continue to develop only in the years to come. A highly experienced and successful manager like Ancelotti could hence play a big part in getting the best out of him in the coming seasons.