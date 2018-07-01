Everton to make first offer for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Bengaluru, July 1: Everton boss Marco Silva wants Celtic ace Kieran Tierney as a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines, according to reports in Merseyside.
The Toffees are set to launch an initial £25million offer but the Scottish champions are almost certain to reject their opening bid for their priced asset.
According to reports, Silva is working hard behind the scenes to transform his squad ahead of a busy pre-season and signing new defenders remains his top priority with centre-backs high up on the list.
But Baines will be 34 by the end of the year and Everton want a young talent who can fill his boots and Tierney is someone who is well capable of doing that.
The 21-year-old has not been short of Premier League interest following his impressive performances under Brendan Rodgers. He has been handed the captain's armband and has won the Scottish Premier League's Young Player of the Year for the past three seasons.
Everton are willing to give the left-back wages in excess of £60,000 a week over a five-year deal. Celtic will be keen to get the best possible price for his signature after seeing Virgil Van Dijk's value rocket.
The Hoops sold him to Southampton for an initial £13.5m before the Dutchman moved onto Liverpool for a whopping £75m.
Manchester United and Tottenham have both shown an interest in him for quite some time and although Tierney admitted it would be difficult to leave his boyhood club, he hasn't ruled it out.
He said: "I've never thought about elsewhere yet, in my life. It's just been Celtic since the age of seven. I've never even been on trial with another team. I was at my local boys' club then moved to Celtic at seven.
"Can I see myself being here all my career? Yes, I can. But, you never know in football. I've never thought about being away from Celtic. Maybe one day it will happen."
