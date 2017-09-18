Everton manager Ronald Koeman hits back at Jose Mourinho's claims

London, Sep 18: Everton manager Ronald Koeman has taken a swipe at United boss Mourinho after the Portuguese made a suggestion in their official matchday programme that Everton should be aiming to "at least" finish in the top four this season after spending so much money.
Everton are currently in the bottom three after United gave them their third defeat in their opening five Premier League matches, thanks to goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lukaku and Anthony Martial.
Ahead of the match, Mourinho made comments on Koeman's £140million summer spending on players and claim that Manchester United were confronting a team that should target at least top four this season.
However, when asked about Mourinho's suggestion about Everton after the match Koeman suggested United manager was putting him under unfair pressure and people should comment with realism.
The Dutch manager also pleaded for patience from his supporters following the miserable form and took a jibe at United insisting he was not impressed by the Red Devils' performance despite losing the game 4-0.
He said: "I read the United programme and my colleague said about Everton spending £140m and so they need to go for the top four.
"If there's anybody in this room and outside and sees this as something realistic for us, please comment.
"Be realistic. I'm not happy how we started the season, but please be a bit realistic about Everton. We need time, but it's difficult in football."
Koeman had spent £142.38m to get nine new players over the summer including Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson, who were all in the beginning XI against United but the Blue half of Merseyside have now failed to score in their last four matches in all rivalries but conceded 12 goals.
However, after a series of big matches, Koeman will now face considerable less big side in this week when they will face Sunder land in the Carabo Cup and Bournemouth at EPL both at Goodison Park.
The Dutch manager will be now hoping to overturn their fortune and guiding his team back to winning which he last got on the opening day of PL.