Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Everton to offer goalkeeper Jordan Pickford new and improved contract amidst Chelsea interest

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Jordan Pickford, Everton and England goalkeeper
Jordan Pickford, Everton and England goalkeeper

Bengaluru, July 31: Everton reportedly are preparing to hand a new contract to their star keeper Jordan Pickford, who has been attracting interest from some of the top Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Sunderland a year ago in a £30 million transfer and has been in superb form since then.

The English shot-stopper won the fans' and players' Player of the Season awards last season at Everton following an impressive debut season. He was also key in helping England reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Lately, the goalkeeper has been linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge amidst talks of their number 1 Thibaut Courtois leaving the side. The Belgium international has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and reportedly, Chelsea have been trying to draw up a list of potential replacements, which apparently includes Pickford.

But to fend off such interests, the Toffees are now ready to move quickly and offer Pickford a bumper deal with a big pay rise despite the player still having four years to run on his current contract.

However, the new contract talks will only take place when he reports back for training from holiday. The goalkeeper has been on an extended holiday following his performance at this summer's World Cup in Russia and is expected to appear at Merseyside only next week, meaning he will not take part in their final summer friendly against Valencia.

The English keeper has been on an individual fitness plan during the holiday to ensure that he's match-fit for the season opener on Saturday, August 11, against Wolves.

Everton will face La Liga outfit Valencia at Goodison Park this weekend and backup keeper Maarten Stekelenburg is set to keep his place at the goal, just like Everton’s last six pre-season friendlies.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs England, Ist Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue