Everton to offer goalkeeper Jordan Pickford new and improved contract amidst Chelsea interest

Bengaluru, July 31: Everton reportedly are preparing to hand a new contract to their star keeper Jordan Pickford, who has been attracting interest from some of the top Premier League clubs including Chelsea.
The 24-year-old joined the club from Sunderland a year ago in a £30 million transfer and has been in superb form since then.
The English shot-stopper won the fans' and players' Player of the Season awards last season at Everton following an impressive debut season. He was also key in helping England reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Lately, the goalkeeper has been linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge amidst talks of their number 1 Thibaut Courtois leaving the side. The Belgium international has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and reportedly, Chelsea have been trying to draw up a list of potential replacements, which apparently includes Pickford.
But to fend off such interests, the Toffees are now ready to move quickly and offer Pickford a bumper deal with a big pay rise despite the player still having four years to run on his current contract.
According to Paul Joyce: Jordan Pickford is set to be offered a new contract at Everton as the club look to secure the long-term future of the England goalkeeper.
However, the new contract talks will only take place when he reports back for training from holiday. The goalkeeper has been on an extended holiday following his performance at this summer's World Cup in Russia and is expected to appear at Merseyside only next week, meaning he will not take part in their final summer friendly against Valencia.
The English keeper has been on an individual fitness plan during the holiday to ensure that he's match-fit for the season opener on Saturday, August 11, against Wolves.
Everton will face La Liga outfit Valencia at Goodison Park this weekend and backup keeper Maarten Stekelenburg is set to keep his place at the goal, just like Everton’s last six pre-season friendlies.