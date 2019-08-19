Everton offered former Champions League winner, should they make a move?

Kolkata, August 19: Premier League giants Everton have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich legend and formerly one of the best players in the world Franck Ribery, according to reports.
Veteran Ribery, now 36, was released by the German giants this summer after 12 years and an incredible 23 trophies with the Bavarian club. And as per reports, Marco Silva's Everton have been given the chance to sign the former France international.
UEFA Champions League winner Ribery is said to be open to a move to Goodison Park which is a big thing for a club like Everton who have not had European football for quite a long time. But, will he be a good fit at the Goodison at this age and considering the hefty wage he will demand? Let's discuss that here.
1. Brand value and exposure
Some signings can literally change a club's fortune. Take Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus as an example. Even though Juventus used to be a successful club even before his arrival, the club's popularity outside Italy and worldwide exposure has gone much up thanks to the move. Ribery's move to Everton can have also have a great impact for the Blue half of Merseyside. Their merchandise sales will go up and eventually the club's value will rise which can lead to a wonderful future for the club.
2. Immense experience
Everton have plenty of quality in their side but what they lack is a player who has the experience of winning plenty of trophies. Ribery can inject that hunger to winning silverwares in the current crop of Everton players and they can all learn from his experience. Players like Ribery are among the best of the generation and even at the age of 36, he can still be a great asset for an ambitious club like Everton who are struggling for quite a while to up their status.
3. Proven quality:
Despite the fact Ribery is 36 now, he still has a lot of quality in him. He played almost 2000 minutes for a top side like Bayern last season which would have been even more if not for injuries. Everton do have Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott to pick on the wings, as well as summer signing Alex Iwobi but Ribery is a level above them in terms of his natural abilities. Also with him in the side, Marco Silva can push Richarlison up front in a number nine role where he can excel.