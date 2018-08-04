Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Everton place bid for Manchester United's Marcos Rojo even as interest from PSG, Marseille deepens

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Marcos Rojo of Manchester United
Marcos Rojo of Manchester United

Bengaluru, August 4: With Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho willing to let go of Marcos Rojo to accommodate a new central defender, probably Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld, fellow Premier League club Everton have shown interest in the 28-year-old Argentine defender. Also joining the race for the services of Rojo are two French clubs and a Russian side.

According to 90min, Everton has submitted a €33 million bid for Rojo. The Sun, on the other hand, has claimed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille have enquired about the availability of Rojo with Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg also in the line. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also made a shocking bid for Rojo.

According to the Ole, if Everton's fees have been accepted by the club, Rojo will demand a pay rise. While Ashley Williams has been loaned out to Stoke City for the full season, Everton wants to sign the Argentine to fill-up the centre-back position.

Many other reports cite that Rojo has accepted that it's time to move on from United. He was not part of Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States.

Rojo joined United in the summer transfer window of the 2014/15 season from Sporting CP on a transfer deal worth €20 million (£16 million). Rojo, who said joining United was a "dream come true" for him, has appeared in 107 games for the club in four seasons.

Rojo has developed as a hard-working defender through his time in United. Even though he's contracted with the club until June 2021, his performance in the previous season - married by injuries - has convinced Mourinho to look for a better option. In the previous season, Rojo appeared in only 12 matches, nine of which came in the Premier League.

In the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Rojo played three of Argentina's four games and even scored an important goal for them. However, his problems with injuries and consistency could see him out of Manchester United in the coming days.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue