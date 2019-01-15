Everton slap £28million price tag on PSG target Idrissa Gueye

Bengaluru, January 15: Merseyside club Everton want £28million from Paris Saint-Germain for their star midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to reports in France.
The Premier League club have slapped the price-tag on the Senegal international and the reports also state that PSG have hired super agent Pini Zahavi in an effort to lure Gueye to the Parc des Princes.
Thomas Tuchel wants a new holding midfielder in anticipation of Adrien Rabiot's move to Barcelona at the end of the season.
Marco Silva's side had thought to be demanding as much as £45million, however their valuation has been lowered probably as they now understand that they will not be able to keep the Senegal international.
Conflicting reports have also emerged suggesting Everton have told Zahavi they will not part with the 29-year-old for any price, as he is contracted to the club until 2022.
But it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will be able to see off pressure from the Ligue 1 champions should they ramp up their interest during the January transfer window.
PSG's attention have firmly turned towards Gueye with alternative targets appearing to be out of reach.
Napoli have slapped an £89million valuation on midfielder Allan with president Aurelio De Laurentiis ready to play hardball over his prized asset. And, the Naples side are notorious for their lack of negotiations.
Borussia Dortmund also look set to keep Julian Weigl despite him making just nine appearances for them this season. Weigl is a player whom Tuchel knows closely and the duo worked wonders at the Signal Iduna Park but the German has not been able to keep up his form off late.
Everton are steadfastly refusing to do business with PSG, they have made enquiries over possible replacements. Lille's Thiago Mendes, Stanislav Lobotka of Celta Vigo and Colombia international Lucas Barrios have all been linked with a move to the club in recent weeks.