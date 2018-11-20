Everton Soares hands Manchester United transfer boost as £30m-rated star responds to link

London, Nov 20: Manchester United target Gremio star Everton Soares has refused to rule out a move to Premier league amid rumours of him joining the Red Devils in a £30million deal in January.
The Brazilian attacker is one of the hottest names currently in South American football and has been watched regularly by the United scouts. Everton has 17 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this season and has also made it to the Brazil squad. He made his international debut as a second-half substitute for Neymar against the United States in September.
His sensational display, reportedly, caught the eye of United management now and there are rumours that the attacker could now join Old Trafford side in January for £30million.
When the Brazilian was asked about his a potential move to United, the player responded with a positive tone but choose to remain coy about his future.
Everton said: "We all hear the rumours at some point, right?
"I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.
"Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best both for me and Gremio."
According to @ESPNFC, Manchester United's scouts have been watching Gremio's Everton Soares.— Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) November 16, 2018
8 goals in the Brasileirão this season, but very impressive in the Copa Libertadores, his 5 goals led Gremio to the semi finals. Currently valued at £30m + a £60m release clause. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LwlBoD6NMC
Soares has been a first-team regular for Gremio since 2016 but this season he has become much more efficient and productive in the final third which can be beneficial to Mourinho who has strived for goals this season.
The 22-year-old, who can play on the left or through the middle can be a utility option from the bench for the Red Devils who are struggling with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku's scoring boots.
However, the only problem remains with the attacker is him having a £53.5million release clause in his contract, which he signed in August. With so much going around the player, the Brazilian outfit will certainly now be determined to keep hold of him this winter for more expensive approach or at least demanding a better pay cheque than the rumoured amount.